Boris Johnson and UK government looking ‘distinctly shifty’ says John Major

Sir John Major says prime minister and his officials broke lockdown laws, creating an atmosphere of mistrust in politics.

During a speech at a London thinktank, the former Conservative prime minister condemned the ‘brazen excuses’ offered by No 10 and said no government could function properly if its word was treated with suspicion

