Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Boris Johnson and UK government looking ‘distinctly shifty’ says John Major” – below is their description.

Sir John Major says prime minister and his officials broke lockdown laws, creating an atmosphere of mistrust in politics. During a speech at a London thinktank, the former Conservative prime minister condemned the ‘brazen excuses’ offered by No 10 and said no government could function properly if its word was treated with suspicion Guardian News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.