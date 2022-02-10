Booster needed to be “up to date”, States to move towards ‘Phase D’ | 9 News Australia

Australians aged 16 and over will be considered “overdue” for a booster shot six months after receiving their second vaccine dose, under new recommendations from the nation’s vaccine experts. National Cabinet has agreed states and territories need to move towards ‘Phase D’, pre-pandemic life, as quickly as possible as the cruise industry is set to restart in coming months.

