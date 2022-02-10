Book reveals Trump staff found flushed papers in White House toilet

by

CNN published this video item, entitled “Book reveals Trump staff found flushed papers in White House toilet” – below is their description.

Maggie Haberman’s new book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” reveals that staff in the White House during Trump’s presidency say they found documents periodically flushed down the toilet in the White House. Maggie Haberman joins New Day to discuss. #CNN #News

CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNN

The video item below is a piece of English language content from CNN. CNN is an American news-based pay television channel owned by CNN Worldwide, a unit of the WarnerMedia News & Sports division of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. CNN was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner as a 24-hour cable news channel.

Recent from CNN:

‘There’s so many uncertainties’: Expert reacts to Ukraine nuclear power plant fire

Category: News

‘We know the danger’: Ukrainian mothers volunteer in fight against Russia

Category: News

‘Shutting down is not an option’: Inside the Ukraine children’s hospital still open in a war zone

Category: News

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

5 Recent Items: Donald Trump

Hallie Jackson NOW – Mar. 3 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

January 6 Committee Subpoenas Trump Jr. Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

Category: News

Jan. 6 committee says Trump and his allies may have committed crimes

Category: News

Exclusive: Former AG Barr On Trump’s ‘Angry’ Response To Being Told Election Claims Were False

Category: News

Many American donors to Ottawa protest convoy also gave to Trump, Republicans

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....