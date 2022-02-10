CNN published this video item, entitled “Book reveals Trump staff found flushed papers in White House toilet” – below is their description.

Maggie Haberman’s new book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” reveals that staff in the White House during Trump’s presidency say they found documents periodically flushed down the toilet in the White House. Maggie Haberman joins New Day to discuss. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

