Bomb explosion rocks crowded street in central Istanbul | DW News

by
A bomb blast in Istanbul has killed at least six people and wounded dozens more.

A bomb blast in Istanbul has killed at least six people and wounded dozens more. The explosion ripped through a cowded pedestrian street near Taksim Square in the city center. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the attack appears to be terrorism – and has vowed to punish the bombers. No group has yet said it was behind the explosion. Groups including Kurdish separatists and Islamist militants have previously targeted Istanbul and other Turkish cities.

DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

In This Story: Turkey

Turkey, officially the Republic of Turkey, is a transcontinental country located mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, with a smaller portion on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeastern Europe.

Istanbul, which straddles Europe and Asia, is the country’s largest city, while Ankara is the capital. The majority of the population identifies as Turkish, around 20% identify as Kurdish.

