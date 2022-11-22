Blow to Donald Trump as Supreme Court orders release of tax records – BBC News

Blow to donald trump as supreme court orders release of tax records - bbc news

BBC News published this video item, entitled “Blow to Donald Trump as Supreme Court orders release of tax records – BBC News” – below is their description.

The US Supreme Court has ordered former President Donald Trump’s tax records to be released to a Democratic-controlled congressional committee.

It’s a major blow to Mr Trump, who has tried for years to shield his tax returns from becoming public.

Mr Trump became the first president in 40 years not to release his tax records.

The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee has been seeking access to Mr Trump’s taxes since 2019.

Mr Trump, who launched his third campaign for the White House last week, is facing multiple investigations related to his business practices. He denies any wrongdoing.

Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Gary O’Donoghue.

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School.

