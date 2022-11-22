BBC News published this video item, entitled “Blow to Donald Trump as Supreme Court orders release of tax records – BBC News” – below is their description.

The US Supreme Court has ordered former President Donald Trump’s tax records to be released to a Democratic-controlled congressional committee.

It’s a major blow to Mr Trump, who has tried for years to shield his tax returns from becoming public.

Mr Trump became the first president in 40 years not to release his tax records.

The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee has been seeking access to Mr Trump’s taxes since 2019.

Mr Trump, who launched his third campaign for the White House last week, is facing multiple investigations related to his business practices. He denies any wrongdoing.

Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Gary O’Donoghue.

BBC News YouTube Channel