by
ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Blow for Scottish nationalists as UK court rejects independence vote bid | The World” – below is their description.

Britain’s Supreme Court has ruled the Scottish government does not have the legal power to hold a new independence referendum without the approval of the British government. Europe Bureau Chief Steve Cannane reports.

