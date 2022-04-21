Blinken: Russia’s Mariupol Atrocities May Be Worse Than Bucha

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Blinken: Russia’s Mariupol Atrocities May Be Worse Than Bucha” – below is their description.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the eventual retreat of Russian forces from Ukraine’s southeastern city of Mariupol would reveal “far worse” atrocities than the “death, destruction and atrocities” left in Bucha. He spoke in Panama after a meeting with representatives of Latin American countries.

“The conditions there, the situation there, as a result of this Russian aggression, are truly horrific,” he said.

Blinken said that despite the U.S. advising on the conditions of the humanitarian corridors to escape Mariupol, the final assessment and the “burden” of the decision rests in the hands of the Ukrainian government and the people themselves.

“Security has been violated by Russian forces. And so people leaving, believing they could have done it safely and securely, were fired upon,” Blinken said of previous humanitarian corridors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the country’s armed forces have been unable to “unblock” Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russian forces in a recent push by its military.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Russia: Test of New Sarmat ICBM ‘Successful’

Category: News

Russia’s ICBM Test Not a Threat to U.S.: White House

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mining & Minerals, News

Cristiano Ronaldo Says One of His Newborn Twins Has Died

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Panama

Panama is a country on the isthmus linking Central and South America. The Panama Canal, a famous feat of human engineering, cuts through its center, linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to create an essential shipping route. In the capital, Panama City, modern skyscrapers, casinos and nightclubs contrast with colonial buildings in the Casco Viejo district and the rainforest of Natural Metropolitan Park.

2 Recent Items: Panama

Craig Morgan Trained For An Ironman To Get In Shape For ‘Beyond The Edge’

Category: Entertainment

Meet the Florida teen accepted into 27 universities with $4 million in scholarships l GMA

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

Category: News

Live: Russia pummels last Ukrainian defenders in port city Mariupol • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

Category: News

Zelenskiy: Situation in East, South Remains Severe

Category: Business, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....