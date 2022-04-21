Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Blinken: Russia’s Mariupol Atrocities May Be Worse Than Bucha” – below is their description.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the eventual retreat of Russian forces from Ukraine’s southeastern city of Mariupol would reveal “far worse” atrocities than the “death, destruction and atrocities” left in Bucha. He spoke in Panama after a meeting with representatives of Latin American countries.

“The conditions there, the situation there, as a result of this Russian aggression, are truly horrific,” he said.

Blinken said that despite the U.S. advising on the conditions of the humanitarian corridors to escape Mariupol, the final assessment and the “burden” of the decision rests in the hands of the Ukrainian government and the people themselves.

“Security has been violated by Russian forces. And so people leaving, believing they could have done it safely and securely, were fired upon,” Blinken said of previous humanitarian corridors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the country’s armed forces have been unable to “unblock” Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russian forces in a recent push by its military.

