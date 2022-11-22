Blinken Criticizes FIFA Rainbow Armbands Threat at Qatar World Cup

Blinken criticizes fifa rainbow armbands threat at qatar world cup

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled "Blinken Criticizes FIFA Rainbow Armbands Threat at Qatar World Cup"

America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity.

Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning … when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression.”

“It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” Blinken said at Doha’s Diplomatic Club.

“And in my judgment, at least, no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team,” he added.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment over Blinken’s remark.

Just hours before the first players with the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were to take the field on Monday, soccer’s governing body warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards — two of which lead to a player’s expulsion from that game and also the next.

No player wore the “One Love” armbands Monday though seven European teams had said they planned to wear them ahead of the tournament.

England’s Harry Kane wore a FIFA-approved “No Discrimination” armband that was offered as a compromise in the match with Iran.

Blinken arrived in Qatar on Monday, where he visited a youth soccer program tied to the World Cup.

He later watched the U.S. tie with Wales on Monday night.

While openly critical of FIFA, Blinken struck a more measured tone with Qatar.

The energy-rich Mideast nation has been criticized ahead of the tournament over its treatment of migrant laborers and criminalizing gay and lesbian sex.

“Qatar has made meaningful strides in recent years to its labor laws to expand worker rights,” he said, adding that “real work remains on these issues, and the United States will continue to work with Qatar on strengthening labor rights and human rights more broadly long after the World Cup is over.”

Blinken spoke alongside Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the news conference.

