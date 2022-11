9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Bleak warning that weather and climate extremes are accelerating | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

The State of the Climate 2022 report has found an increase in extreme heat events, intense heavy rainfall, longer fire seasons and sea level rises. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.