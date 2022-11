ABC News published this video item, entitled “Black, Mexican families sue Palm Springs after being evicted decades ago” – below is their description.

In the 1950s and 1960s hundreds of Black and Mexican families were forced out of the neighborhood known as Section 14 in Palm Springs, California. Now they are seeking millions in restitution. ABC News YouTube Channel

