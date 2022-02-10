RT published this video item, entitled “Black Hawk Helicopter Spreads Its First Autonomous Wings” – below is their description.

Like Teslas of the sky but hopefully, you know, a little more reliable.

The helicopter flew unmanned for the first time, successfully completing two thirty-minute trips, according to the US Department of Defense’s research branch.

Researchers made it clear that the test flights were devised to show the Black Hawks’ potential to lighten soldiers’ workloads as the chopper navigated simulated cityscapes, avoided imagined buildings, executed maneuvers, and landed safely on the unmanned missions using an in-cockpit automation system.

