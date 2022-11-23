Black Friday is here, but are Kiwis actually hitting the shops? | nzherald.co.nz

by
Black friday is here, but are kiwis actually hitting the shops? | nzherald. Co. Nz

nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Black Friday is here, but are Kiwis actually hitting the shops? | nzherald.co.nz” – below is their description.

New data reveals how many Kiwis are planning to shop and just how much they’ll spend, plus how to avoid the ‘fake sales’ appearing across NZ.

Full story: https://bit.ly/3tZaMLb

Subscribe and be notified of breaking news: https://goo.gl/LP45jX

Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249

Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq

Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe

Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbv

nzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - nzherald.co.nz

The New Zealand Herald is a daily newspaper published in Auckland, New Zealand, owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and considered a newspaper of record for New Zealand.

Recent from nzherald.co.nz:

Ardern speaks to media in Auckland Central Police Station | nzherald.co.nz

Category: Media, News

PM speaks to media at Auckland Central Police Station. | nzherald.co.nz

Category: Media, News

Red Clay Tennis arriving in New Zealand | Local Focus

Category: Construction, News

In This Story: Black Friday

Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The day after Thanksgiving has been regarded as the beginning of the United States Christmas shopping season since 1952.

5 Recent Items: Black Friday

Will high inflation make Black Friday a bust? | The Fox News Rundown

Category: Manufacturing, Mergers & Acquisitions, News, Retail

Amazon workers stage walkouts, protests on Black Friday

Category: News, Retail

Black Saturday rush across Queensland | 7NEWS

Category: News, Retail

Is this year’s Black Friday weekend a shopping bonanza or a damp squib?

Category: News, Retail

Parcel theft on the rise | 9 News Australia

Category: News, Retail

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.