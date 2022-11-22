CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin briefly hits 2-year low, and senators urge regulators to monitor SoFi: CNBC’s Crypto World” – below is their description.

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today’s show, Pat LaVecchia of Oasis Pro Markets discusses the impact of FTX’s collapse on the industry and where regulation goes from here. Chapters: 00:00 – CNBC Crypto World, Nov 22, 2022 0:22- Bitcoin briefly hits 2-year low 00:56 The headlines 3:30 Pat LaVecchia of Oasis Pro Markets For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NGeIvi » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market news and analysis. From market futures to live price updates CNBC is the leader in business news worldwide. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC https://www.cnbc.com/select/best-credit-cards/ #CNBC #CNBCTV Bitcoin briefly hits 2-year low, and senators urge regulators to monitor SoFi: CNBC’s Crypto World CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.