Bitcoin Bounces are Following Index Moves

by

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin Bounces are Following Index Moves” – below is their description.

As the adoption of Bitcoin continues to evolve, correlations are shifting as well. The recent price action in Bitcoin follows a similar pattern to the price action in equity markets. Is the historically volatile cryptocurrency settling into a new groove? Presented by @CME Group :https://www.cmegroup.com/openmarkets/quicktake-by-bloomberg.html?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=paid_social&utm_campaign=quicktake_evergreen&utm_content=more_insights

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Blinken: Russia’s Mariupol Atrocities May Be Worse Than Bucha

Category: News

Russia: Test of New Sarmat ICBM ‘Successful’

Category: News

Russia’s ICBM Test Not a Threat to U.S.: White House

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mining & Minerals, News

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

4 Recent Items: Bitcoin

Market Coverage – Tuesday April 19 Yahoo Finance

Category: Business, Finance, Manufacturing, Media

Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (04/19/2022)

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance, Mining & Minerals

VanEck Exec on BTC Price, LUNA Surge, and Prospects of a Spot Bitcoin ETF

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Media

‘Bitcoin is really a risk asset,’ says Blockchain.com CEO

Category: News, Retail

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Zelenskiy: Situation in East, South Remains Severe

Category: Business, Finance

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

AWS Open to Acquisitions, Not Planning to Spin Off: CEO

Category: Finance, Tech

AWS Open to Acquisitions, Not Planning to Spin Off: CEO

Category: Finance, Tech

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....