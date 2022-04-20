Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin Bounces are Following Index Moves” – below is their description.

As the adoption of Bitcoin continues to evolve, correlations are shifting as well. The recent price action in Bitcoin follows a similar pattern to the price action in equity markets. Is the historically volatile cryptocurrency settling into a new groove?

