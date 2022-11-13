CGTN published this video item, entitled “Birds coming through: A date with birds of prey” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-12/Birds-coming-through-A-date-with-birds-of-prey-1eTBWRElMt2/index.html Every spring and autumn during birds’ migratory seasons, raptors fly over a city park in Chengdu City of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. A group of volunteers in the city have been observing them for years, including a family of three: the child with a keen eyesight, the father who is a shutterbug and the mother who recognizes bird species with ease. CMG reporter Gu Yunxuan came to the park to volunteer as a bird watcher. How many raptors did she see? Watch this video to find out! CGTN YouTube Channel

