Binance, Crypto.com CEOs race to reassure customers funds are safe

CNBC’s MacKenzie Sigalos reports on the contagion effect from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

In This Story: Binance

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange which is currently the largest exchange in the world in terms of daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies. It was founded in 2017 and is registered in the Cayman Islands. Binance was founded by Changpeng Zhao, a developer who had previously created high frequency trading software.

The company has launched various cryptocurrencies: Binance Coin (BNB), launched June 2017, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), launched September 2020. Binance Smart Chain operates using “Proof of Staked Authority”, a combination of proof of stake and proof of authority.

Binance is currently under investigation by both the United States Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service on allegations of money laundering and tax offenses. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ordered Binance to stop all regulated activity in the United Kingdom in June 2021.

In This Story: Crypto.com

Crypto.com Coin was launched by the Crypto.com company as part of its vision of “putting cryptocurrency in every wallet.” Crypto.com itself was founded in June 2016 as “Monaco Technologies GmbH” by Kris Marszalek, Rafael Melo, Gary Or and Bobby Bao.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency token of Crypto.com Chain — a decentralized, open-source blockchain developed by the Crypto.com payment, trading and financial services company.

CRO went live in November-December 2018.

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

