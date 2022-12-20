The Independent published this video item, entitled “Billie Eilish celebrates birthday in Mrs Claus outfit at star studded party” – below is their description.

Billie Eilish just celebrated her 21st birthday with a star-studded party, where she and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford wore matching Christmas-themed outfits.

Eilish, who was born on 18 December, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share videos and photos from the event. In one of the clips, which was originally posted by Avril Lavigne, Eilish appeared to be wearing a Mrs Claus themed costume in honour of the holiday season.

She wore a red dress with faux white fur on it, paired with a matching cape and elbow-length gloves. She completed the look with a black belt and silver earrings. Rutherford matched his girlfriend, wearing a white shirt under a red jacket and pants.

Watch more from Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel