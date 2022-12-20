Billie Eilish celebrates birthday in Mrs Claus outfit at star studded party

by
Billie eilish celebrates birthday in mrs claus outfit at star studded party

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Billie Eilish celebrates birthday in Mrs Claus outfit at star studded party” – below is their description.

Billie Eilish just celebrated her 21st birthday with a star-studded party, where she and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford wore matching Christmas-themed outfits.

Eilish, who was born on 18 December, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share videos and photos from the event. In one of the clips, which was originally posted by Avril Lavigne, Eilish appeared to be wearing a Mrs Claus themed costume in honour of the holiday season.

She wore a red dress with faux white fur on it, paired with a matching cape and elbow-length gloves. She completed the look with a black belt and silver earrings. Rutherford matched his girlfriend, wearing a white shirt under a red jacket and pants.

Watch more from Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Live: Hong Kong celebrates New Year’s Eve with light show

Category: News

Live: New Zealand welcomes 2023 with light show

Category: Construction, News

Drone footage shows stunning, snowy aftermath of Buffalo blizzard

Category: News

In This Story: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell is an American singer and songwriter. She first gained public attention in 2015 with her debut single “Ocean Eyes”, which was subsequently released by Darkroom, a subsidiary of Interscope Records.

4 Recent Items: Billie Eilish

Inside Billie Eilish’s Christmas-Themed 21st Birthday Party

Category: Entertainment

Best of Billie Eilish on The Ellen Show

Category: Entertainment

Billie Eilish Honors tWitch and Taylor Hawkins During LA Concert

Category: Entertainment

Reading and Leeds 2023 announce first headline acts

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.