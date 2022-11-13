Bikes, hikes, and silent nights – three weeks at That Place | Local Focus

by
Bikes, hikes, and silent nights - three weeks at that place | local focus

nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Bikes, hikes, and silent nights – three weeks at That Place | Local Focus” – below is their description.

Local Focus video journalist, Ben Carter takes three weeks away from the daily grind to tag along with Tom Oskam and his trail dog Flo from That Place, a mountain-bike park near Whanganui. Watch as they battle the weather and their dogs to prepare the park for the summer season.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

Full story: https://bit.ly/lf1458

