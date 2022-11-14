Big Ben resumes daily operations after 5-year restoration

Big ben resumes daily operations after 5-year restoration

After a five-year restoration project, world-famous Big Ben, which towers over Britain’s Houses of Parliament, resumed daily operations on November 13. In 2017, the British government announced an 80-million-pound ($94 million) maintenance and restoration project, the biggest-ever refurbishment of the iconic timepiece.

