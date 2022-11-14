Biden, xi meet at g 20 in bali in first in person talks since pandemic

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for around three hours at a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, marking the first in-person conversation between the leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the pandemic emerged.
The two agreed on a series of goodwill gestures as they seek to thaw ties.
The sit down happened on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, where negotiators overcame deep divisions on Russia to reach agreement on the wording of a draft communique to present to leaders who start meeting Tuesday.
Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.
