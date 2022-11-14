Biden, Xi Meet at G 20 in Bali in First In Person Talks Since Pandemic

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Biden, xi meet at g 20 in bali in first in person talks since pandemic

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Biden, Xi Meet at G 20 in Bali in First In Person Talks Since Pandemic” – below is their description.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for around three hours at a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, marking the first in-person conversation between the leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the pandemic emerged.

The two agreed on a series of goodwill gestures as they seek to thaw ties.

The sit down happened on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, where negotiators overcame deep divisions on Russia to reach agreement on the wording of a draft communique to present to leaders who start meeting Tuesday.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

FIFA Unveils Qatar World Cup Trophy

Category: News

Vehicle Hits 25 LA County Sheriff’s Academy Recruits on Run: Police

Category: News

Same-Sex Marriage Bill Advances in Senate With Republican Support

Category: News

In This Story: Bali

Bali is a province of Indonesia and the westernmost of the Lesser Sunda Islands. East of Java and west of Lombok, the province includes the island of Bali and a few smaller neighbouring islands, notably Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan.

3 Recent Items: Bali

COP27, Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (17 November 2022)

Category: Agriculture, News

Watch again: Rishi Sunak gives speech on G20 summit

Category: News

G20 Vlog: Key takeaways from the G20 summit

Category: News

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

2 Recent Items: Indonesia

Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail signifies strong bilateral cooperation

Category: Logistics, News

G20 Vlog: Key takeaways from the G20 summit

Category: News

In This Story: Joe Biden

Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

He is married to Dr Jill Biden.

Books by Joe Biden #Ad

6 Recent Items: Joe Biden

Republicans gain control of U.S. House of Representatives

Category: News

Zelenskiy Softens Stance on Poland Missile Origin After Biden Comment

Category: News

Nancy Pelosi to address “future plans” after Republicans win US House majority | LIVE

Category: News

What can Republicans achieve after winning the House majority? I DW News

Category: News

One-on-one with Kevin Rudd: Rebuilding strategic trust

Category: News

US midterm elections: Republicans narrowly wins House

Category: News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Ukraine President Zelenskiy Speaks at Bloomberg NEF

Category: Business, Finance

FIFA Unveils Qatar World Cup Trophy

Category: News

Ukraine President Zelenskiy Speaks at Bloomberg NEF

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: XI Jinping

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.