Biden, Xi Meet at G 20 in Bali in First In Person Talks Since Pandemic

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for around three hours at a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, marking the first in-person conversation between the leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the pandemic emerged.

The two agreed on a series of goodwill gestures as they seek to thaw ties.

The sit down happened on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, where negotiators overcame deep divisions on Russia to reach agreement on the wording of a draft communique to present to leaders who start meeting Tuesday.

