Biden urges ‘honest and open’ dialogue during meeting with president xi

During the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Biden held a meeting with Chinese President Xi, where the two world leaders said they were willing to create and maintain an “open and honest” dialogue between the two countries. NBC News YouTube Channel

