Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict
This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Biden to Send Ukraine $800 Million in Weapons” – below is their description.
The Biden administration is preparing to announce another $800 million in weapons and support for Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.
The money will come from the president’s draw-down authority to send stockpiles of weapons to a U.S. ally in an emergency. Its contents are expected to be similar to the last package of aid, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of an announcement.Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now
Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.
It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.