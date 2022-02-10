NBC News published this video item, entitled “Biden To Host Senate Judiciary Democrats To Discuss Supreme Court Nominee Process” – below is their description.

Following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Breyer’s resignation, President Biden is set to host Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the review process for his nominees. NBC News’ Kristen Welker explains what’s on the agenda for the meeting and whether the president has reached out to any Republican senators. NBC News YouTube Channel

