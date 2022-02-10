Biden To Host Senate Judiciary Democrats To Discuss Supreme Court Nominee Process

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Biden To Host Senate Judiciary Democrats To Discuss Supreme Court Nominee Process” – below is their description.

Following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Breyer’s resignation, President Biden is set to host Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the review process for his nominees. NBC News’ Kristen Welker explains what’s on the agenda for the meeting and whether the president has reached out to any Republican senators.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Ex-Officer Involved In Police Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor Found Not Guilty

Category: News

NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson – Mar. 3 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

What An Attack On A Nuclear Power Plant Could Mean For Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Democrats

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

2 Recent Items: Democrats

‘Let’s Keep Building’: Biden Sells Infrastructure Law During Visit To Wisconsin

Category: News

Biden gets standing ovation from GOP for saying he doesn’t want to defund the police

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Ex-Officer Involved In Police Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor Found Not Guilty

Category: News

NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson – Mar. 3 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....