Biden on Masks: Travelers Should Decide for Themselves

President Biden said Tuesday that travelers should decide for themselves if they wear a mask while traveling. He made the comments in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. On Monday, a federal judge in Florida vacated the mask requirement nationwide and directed the CDC to reverse the policy put in place in February 2021.

