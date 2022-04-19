Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Biden on Masks: Travelers Should Decide for Themselves” – below is their description.

President Biden said Tuesday that travelers should decide for themselves if they wear a mask while traveling. He made the comments in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. On Monday, a federal judge in Florida vacated the mask requirement nationwide and directed the CDC to reverse the policy put in place in February 2021. Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

