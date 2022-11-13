Biden is ‘incredibly pleased’ by turnout that ensured Democratic control of Senate

by
Biden is ‘incredibly pleased’ by turnout that ensured democratic control of senate

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Biden is ‘incredibly pleased’ by turnout that ensured Democratic control of Senate” – below is their description.

Joe Biden says he is “incredibly pleased” with voter turnout as it was confirmed that the Democrats will retain control of the Senate for the next two years.

“I think it’s a reflection of the quality of our candidates,” the president said, as it was announced that Catherine Cortez Masto had won her seat in the Arizona midterm.

“I feel good and I’m looking forward to the next couple of years,” Mr Biden added, saying the Republican Party has to “decide who they are.”

Conservative pundits had confidently forecast a “red wave” in this year’s midterms.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Watch more videos at the Independent TV:

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Vehicles left stranded in floodwaters after torrential downpours in West Sussex

Category: News

England players meet migrant workers who built World Cup stadiums in Qatar

Category: News

Huge warship USS Gerald R Ford moors off south coast of England

Category: News

In This Story: Arizona

Arizona, a southwestern U.S. state, is best known for the Grand Canyon, the mile-deep chasm carved by the Colorado River. Flagstaff, a ponderosa pine–covered mountain town, is a major gateway to the Grand Canyon. Other natural sites include Saguaro National Park, protecting cactus-filled Sonoran Desert landscape.

2 Recent Items: Arizona

Katie Hobbs Defeats Kari Lake In AZ | Why T**** Wants To Run For President Again

Category: Entertainment, Media

Arizona Man Fatally Shot At RV Dealer By Military Veteran

Category: News

In This Story: Democrats

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

2 Recent Items: Democrats

Pelosi to Step Down as House Democratic Leader, Will Stay in Congress

Category: News

Republicans clinch control of the House while Democrats hold the Senate l ABCNL

Category: News

In This Story: Joe Biden

Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

He is married to Dr Jill Biden.

Books by Joe Biden #Ad

6 Recent Items: Joe Biden

Pelosi to Step Down as House Democratic Leader, Will Stay in Congress

Category: News

MH17 murder sentences, Ardern to meet Chinese President & Joe Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Republicans gain control of U.S. House of Representatives

Category: News

Zelenskiy Softens Stance on Poland Missile Origin After Biden Comment

Category: News

Nancy Pelosi to address “future plans” after Republicans win US House majority | LIVE

Category: News

What can Republicans achieve after winning the House majority? I DW News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.