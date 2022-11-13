The Independent published this video item, entitled “Biden is ‘incredibly pleased’ by turnout that ensured Democratic control of Senate” – below is their description.

Joe Biden says he is “incredibly pleased” with voter turnout as it was confirmed that the Democrats will retain control of the Senate for the next two years.

“I think it’s a reflection of the quality of our candidates,” the president said, as it was announced that Catherine Cortez Masto had won her seat in the Arizona midterm.

“I feel good and I’m looking forward to the next couple of years,” Mr Biden added, saying the Republican Party has to “decide who they are.”

Conservative pundits had confidently forecast a “red wave” in this year’s midterms.

