Fox News published this video item, entitled “Biden adviser torched for ‘laughable’ end-of-year memo” – below is their description.

Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighs in after Biden senior adviser Mike Donilon shared an optimistic review of the administration’s second year in office as the president considers a bid for reelection. Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.