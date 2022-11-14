Bev Turner: Albanian men wanting to vanish into a leaky British system aren’t the asylum seekers

by
Bev turner: albanian men wanting to vanish into a leaky british system aren't the asylum seekers

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Bev Turner: Albanian men wanting to vanish into a leaky British system aren’t the asylum seekers” – below is their description.

Bev Turner: Albanian men wishing to vanish into a leaky British system to work cash in hand are not the same as Afghan mothers and children being left at the mercy of the Taliban regime.

In This Story: Taliban

The Taliban or Taleban, who refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is a Deobandi Islamist movement and military organization in Afghanistan, currently waging war within the country. Since 2016, the Taliban’s leader has been Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada.

