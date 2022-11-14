GBNews published this video item, entitled “Bev Turner: Albanian men wanting to vanish into a leaky British system aren’t the asylum seekers” – below is their description.
Bev Turner: Albanian men wishing to vanish into a leaky British system to work cash in hand are not the same as Afghan mothers and children being left at the mercy of the Taliban regime.
