Bert Hofman: China’s Q1 GDP growth of 4.8% better than expected but don’t relax as yet

CGTN published this video item, entitled "Bert Hofman: China's Q1 GDP growth of 4.8% better than expected but don't relax as yet"

China’s GDP grew by 4.8 percent in Q1 this year, which is better than expected, but it is not time yet to relax. Bert Hofman, director of East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore and former World Bank country director for China, has a warning: There will be more pain ahead. Plus, he believes the zero-COVID-19 policy has helped China recover faster and notch up positive growth when others were in negative territory. But now, it needs a booster shot. Hear him explain why on “The Hub with Wang Guan”.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: Singapore

Singapore, officially the Republic of Singapore, is a sovereign island city-state in maritime Southeast Asia.

The country’s territory is composed of one main island, 63 satellite islands and islets, and one outlying islet, the combined area of which has increased by 25% since the country’s independence as a result of extensive land reclamation projects. It has the second greatest population density in the world. The country has almost 5.7 million residents, 61% (3.4 million) of whom are Singaporean citizens. There are four official languages of Singapore: English, Malay, Chinese, and Tamil; with English being the lingua franca.

