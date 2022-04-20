CGTN published this video item, entitled “Bert Hofman: China’s Q1 GDP growth of 4.8% better than expected but don’t relax as yet” – below is their description.

China's GDP grew by 4.8 percent in Q1 this year, which is better than expected, but it is not time yet to relax. Bert Hofman, director of East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore and former World Bank country director for China, has a warning: There will be more pain ahead. Plus, he believes the zero-COVID-19 policy has helped China recover faster and notch up positive growth when others were in negative territory. But now, it needs a booster shot.

