Bereaved parents get some justice after ‘Beatle’ found guilty for role in IS killings | ITV News

El Shafee Elsheikh, a member of the notorious “Beatles” cell, has been convicted for his involvement in the deaths of Western captives.

Among them journalists and aid workers – volunteers like the American Kayla Mueller. She was captured in Syria in 2013 and killed while being held.

For a year ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo has been following her family’s story.

Now the trial is over, they’ve been speaking about finally getting some justice for their daughter, and their hopes for closure after so many years.

