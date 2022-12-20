DW News published this video item, entitled “Benin Bronzes: Germany returns looted artworks to Nigeria | DW News” – below is their description.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is in Nigeria to talk about security and to personally return 20 of the famous cultural artefacts. Thousands of so-called Benin Bronzes were looted in colonial times and sold all over Europe.
