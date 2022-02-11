9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Ben Roberts-Smith allegedly boasted killing Afghan teen was ‘beautiful’ | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
A third soldier has made damning allegations during the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial, claiming the war hero boasted about shooting an Afghan teenager and allegedly described it as “the most beautiful thing” he’d ever seen.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
