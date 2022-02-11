Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

A third soldier has made damning allegations during the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial, claiming the war hero boasted about shooting an Afghan teenager and allegedly described it as “the most beautiful thing” he’d ever seen.

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Ben Roberts-Smith allegedly boasted killing Afghan teen was ‘beautiful’ | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - 9 News Australia

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Recent from 9 News Australia: