by
Belt and road media's rise as alternative information source

CGTN published this video item, entitled "Belt and Road media's rise as alternative information source"

In today’s world dominated by the Western and social media, access to information has never been better and yet, authoritative information is so difficult to find. In this vacuum of credible news, The Hub with Wang Guan looks at the role of the Belt and Road media community in telling the untold, other side of the story. Wang Yiwei, Jean Monnet Chair Professor & Director at the Institute of Intl. Affairs, Renmin University of China, calls the China story an apt platform because it is not just China’s story but a narrative seeking common ground with all other stories, whether they are from Africa or elsewhere. Alexey Nikolov, Managing Director of Russian TV channel RT, discusses why Europe’s ban on his organization is “illegal” and how it has actually been a boon, prompting relocation outside Europe. Gabonese actor and lover of Chinese martial arts Luc Bendza, the African Film Association’s chief representative to China, talks about how the iconic Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan continue to inspire Africans like him to promote African and Chinese culture together.

CGTN YouTube Channel

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

