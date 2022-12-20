CGTN published this video item, entitled “Belt and Road media’s rise as alternative information source” – below is their description.

For more: https://www.cgtn.com/video In today’s world dominated by the Western and social media, access to information has never been better and yet, authoritative information is so difficult to find. In this vacuum of credible news, The Hub with Wang Guan looks at the role of the Belt and Road media community in telling the untold, other side of the story. Wang Yiwei, Jean Monnet Chair Professor & Director at the Institute of Intl. Affairs, Renmin University of China, calls the China story an apt platform because it is not just China’s story but a narrative seeking common ground with all other stories, whether they are from Africa or elsewhere. Alexey Nikolov, Managing Director of Russian TV channel RT, discusses why Europe’s ban on his organization is “illegal” and how it has actually been a boon, prompting relocation outside Europe. Gabonese actor and lover of Chinese martial arts Luc Bendza, the African Film Association’s chief representative to China, talks about how the iconic Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan continue to inspire Africans like him to promote African and Chinese culture together. CGTN YouTube Channel

