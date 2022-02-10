Being a psychological counselor: To see your true self

According to estimates about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on mental health published by The Lancet, cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders increased by more than a quarter worldwide in 2020 – respectively 28 percent and 26 percent. Women were affected more than men, and younger people were more affected than older age groups.

Xiao Wei, a nine-year psychological counselor, said that isolation or limitations on movement make people prone to anxieties and constraints, as they have limited interactions, whether it’s in neighborhoods or other circumstances. She said the most important thing for keeping mental health was to see your “true self,” whether the feelings are good or bad.

