Global News published this video item, entitled “Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada takes home 2 bronze, 2 silver in multiple events on day 6” – below is their description.
It was another good day for Team Canada on Thursday in Beijing after four more medals were won, bringing the total to 12.
Canada’s Eliot Grondin won the silver medal in a thrilling photo finish in the men’s snowboard cross, throwing himself across the finish line 0.02 seconds behind Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle.
Quebec’s own Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving also made history at the Winter Olympics, taking home the first-ever bronze awarded in the mixed-team aerials, which made its debut in Beijing. Also in skiing, James Crawford took home a bronze in the men’s alpine combined skiing event.
Canadian Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the 5,000-metre women’s speed skate. It was also her second medal of the games, competing once again at the National Speed Skating Oval. Mike Arsenault has all the details on what happened day 6 of the Games.
