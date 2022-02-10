CGTN published this video item, entitled “Beijing 2022 sees host of new technologies in broadcasting” – below is their description.

A host of new technologies have been showcased at the Beijing Winter Olympics, including 5G tech and events being broadcast in 8K resolution. Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of the Olympic Broadcasting Services, noted the impact of this new tech, particularly the difference that cloud-based technology is bringing to the table.

