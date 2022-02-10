‘Be prepared for lots of volatility in 2022,’ says Neuberger’s Joseph Amato

by

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “‘Be prepared for lots of volatility in 2022,’ says Neuberger’s Joseph Amato” – below is their description.

Joseph Amato, Neuberger Berman Group CIO, and Binky Chadha, Deutsche Bank chief global strategist, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss if the market has digested what’s to come from the Federal Reserve and how the markets are treating inflation. For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NGeIvi 

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market news and analysis. From market futures to live price updates CNBC is the leader in business news worldwide.

The News with Shepard Smith is CNBC’s daily news podcast providing deep, non-partisan coverage and perspective on the day’s most important stories. Available to listen by 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT daily beginning September 30: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/29/the-news-with-shepard-smith-podcast.html?__source=youtube%7Cshepsmith%7Cpodcast 

 

Connect with CNBC News Online

Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/

Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC

https://www.cnbc.com/select/best-credit-cards/ 

#CNBC

#CNBCTV

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

Immigrant refugees escaping Ukraine face bias

Category: News

U.S. creates new task force to target oligarchs’ assets

Category: News

China will not participate in Russia sanctions

Category: News

In This Story: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank AG is a German multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, and dual-listed in New York Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The bank’s network spans 58 countries with a large presence in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

5 Recent Items: Deutsche Bank

Banks increase funding for fossil fuels despite ‘net zero’ pledges | DW News

Category: News

Inflation ‘is a bigger picture problem’ for the Fed: Economist

Category: Business

Deutsche Bank CFO Sees Continued Momentum in Investment Banking

Category: Business

Bryan Kraft names Comcast (CNBC’s parent) a top cable pick

Category: News

Fed: ‘Inflation will remain the key story’ in 2022, says economist

Category: Business

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

1 Recent Items: Inflation

Oil prices: Sanctions, shortage fears rattle market

Category: News

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

End of Oligarch Era Nears

Category: Business

Pentagon Says Russia’s Push Toward Kyiv `Remains Stalled’

Category: Business

LSE Says It Suspended Trading in Russian Depositary Receipts

Category: Business

Moody’s, Fitch Slash Russia Ratings to Junk

Category: Business

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Options Action: Gap earnings

Category: News

Snowflake down big after Q4 earnings report

Category: News

I like the markets today, but it doesn’t mean the bear action is over, says Josh Brown

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....