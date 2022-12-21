BC snowstorm: Travel slowly resumes at YVR following mass flight delays, cancellations

by
Bc snowstorm: travel slowly resumes at yvr following mass flight delays, cancellations

Global News published this video item, entitled “BC snowstorm: Travel slowly resumes at YVR following mass flight delays, cancellations” – below is their description.

Operations have slowly resumed at Vancouver International Airport, but cancellations and delays still persist for the majority of scheduled flights.

This, after Metro Vancouver was smothered with snow overnight and into Tuesday morning. The YVR disruptions are affecting thousands of people trying to travel during the holidays.

Emily Lazatin reports on the chaos which stranded hundreds of passengers on planes for hours on end.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9359092/snowfall-warning-tuesday-bc-south-coast-arctic-cold/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #britishcolumbia #snowstorm

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

New Year’s 2023: Sydney, Australia puts on extravagant fireworks show over harbour

Category: News

New Year’s 2023: New Zealand welcomes new year with fireworks in Auckland

Category: Construction, News

Canadians feeling guarded optimism heading into 2023: Ipsos poll

Category: News

In This Story: Vancouver

Vancouver, a bustling west coast seaport in British Columbia, is among Canada’s densest cities. A popular filming location, it’s surrounded by mountains, and also has thriving art, theatre and music scenes.

2 Recent Items: Vancouver

Save of the year: Delia edition

Category: NHL

Sharks @ Canucks 12/27 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.