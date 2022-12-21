Global News published this video item, entitled “BC snowstorm: Travel slowly resumes at YVR following mass flight delays, cancellations” – below is their description.

Operations have slowly resumed at Vancouver International Airport, but cancellations and delays still persist for the majority of scheduled flights.

This, after Metro Vancouver was smothered with snow overnight and into Tuesday morning. The YVR disruptions are affecting thousands of people trying to travel during the holidays.

Emily Lazatin reports on the chaos which stranded hundreds of passengers on planes for hours on end.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9359092/snowfall-warning-tuesday-bc-south-coast-arctic-cold/

