Bc snow storm cancelled flights at vancouver’s airport, passengers stuck on tarmac for hours

The heavy snow that fell across Metro Vancouver overnight has significantly impacted operations at Vancouver International Airport on Tuesday.

There were no flights departing YVR for a period of time on Tuesday, as crews worked to get arriving passengers off several planes that were stuck at their gates, and to clear the airfield and aircraft of snow and ice.

YVR said crews are working as fast as they can to get passengers off safely and get them their luggage.

In an unprecedented move, staff at the airport have been making grocery runs to Costco to hand out food and water to people waiting in the terminal. Lines are reportedly at least a mile long inside the airport and some kiosks and food vendors are closed.

