BC snow storm cancelled flights at Vancouver’s airport, passengers stuck on tarmac for hours

by
Global News published this video item, entitled "BC snow storm cancelled flights at Vancouver's airport, passengers stuck on tarmac for hours"

The heavy snow that fell across Metro Vancouver overnight has significantly impacted operations at Vancouver International Airport on Tuesday.

There were no flights departing YVR for a period of time on Tuesday, as crews worked to get arriving passengers off several planes that were stuck at their gates, and to clear the airfield and aircraft of snow and ice.

YVR said crews are working as fast as they can to get passengers off safely and get them their luggage.

In an unprecedented move, staff at the airport have been making grocery runs to Costco to hand out food and water to people waiting in the terminal. Lines are reportedly at least a mile long inside the airport and some kiosks and food vendors are closed.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9361587/vancouver-airport-yvr-flights-cancelled-snow-tuesday/

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


In This Story: Vancouver

Vancouver, a bustling west coast seaport in British Columbia, is among Canada’s densest cities. A popular filming location, it’s surrounded by mountains, and also has thriving art, theatre and music scenes.

