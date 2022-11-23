BC scientists, First Nation design decomposing “biofoam” packaging

by
Global News published this video item, entitled “BC scientists, First Nation design decomposing “biofoam” packaging” – below is their description.

University of British Columbia researchers have partnered with Wet’suwet’en First Nation to create a biofoam— a new, biodegradable packaging material.

It can decompose in a matter of weeks, whereas Styrofoam can take up to 500 years, as it bloats up to 30 per cent of landfills around the world.

Neetu Garcha explains how the idea came to life, how the biofoam is made, and the hope it will one day replace Styrofoam.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9294047/bc-scientists-first-nation-biofoam-packaging/

