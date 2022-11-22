BBC coverage of English squad taking the knee SLAMMED by Journalist Kelvin McKenzie

by
GBNews published this video item, entitled “BBC coverage of English squad taking the knee SLAMMED by Journalist Kelvin McKenzie” – below is their description.

‘The world is becoming a more dangerous place every day. Why is it that only one view is allowed to prevail – with our money!?’

Kelvin Mackenzie slams the BBC for their coverage of the English team taking the knee during their opening World Cup game in Qatar.

