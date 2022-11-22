GBNews published this video item, entitled “BBC coverage of English squad taking the knee SLAMMED by Journalist Kelvin McKenzie” – below is their description.

‘The world is becoming a more dangerous place every day. Why is it that only one view is allowed to prevail – with our money!?’ Kelvin Mackenzie slams the BBC for their coverage of the English team taking the knee during their opening World Cup game in Qatar. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.