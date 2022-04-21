Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Battle for Donbas: Civilians unable to flee fighting in eastern Ukraine” – below is their description.

Russia’s defence ministry says it hit more than 1,000 targets across Ukraine in the past 24 hours as part of its renewed offensive in the east.

But Ukraine says it has repelled several attacks.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford spoke to people living in Pylypchatyne in the eastern Donbas region, where the fighting continues.

