Bash asks Pelosi if McCarthy has what it takes to be House Speaker

by
Bash asks pelosi if mccarthy has what it takes to be house speaker

CNN published this video item, entitled “Bash asks Pelosi if McCarthy has what it takes to be House Speaker” – below is their description.

CNN anchor Dana Bash asks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) if she believes the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, affected voter turnout and what she thinks as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker if Republicans win the majority in Congress. #CNN #News

CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - CNN

The video item below is a piece of English language content from CNN. CNN is an American news-based pay television channel owned by CNN Worldwide, a unit of the WarnerMedia News & Sports division of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. CNN was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner as a 24-hour cable news channel.

Recent from CNN:

Another wave of Russian missiles hit Ukrainian civilian targets

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

The Myth of Widespread Election Fraud /CITIZEN by CNN

Category: News

CEO rents out room in his own home on Airbnb

Category: News

In This Story: Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Patricia Pelosi is an American politician serving as a congresswoman from California and the speaker of the United States House of Representatives. A member of the Democratic Party, Pelosi is the only woman in U.S. history to serve as Speaker and the highest-ranking female elected official in United States history. She is also the dean of California’s congressional delegation. As House speaker, Pelosi is second in the presidential line of succession, after the vice president.

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi to Step Down as House Democratic Leader, Will Stay in Congress

Category: News

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will step down as House Democratic Leader

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Republicans

The Republican Party, sometimes also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party), is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States, along with its main, historic rival, the Democratic Party.

It was founded on 20th March 1854 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Ronna McDaniel (chairwoman).

2 Recent Items: Republicans

Pelosi to Step Down as House Democratic Leader, Will Stay in Congress

Category: News

Republicans clinch control of the House while Democrats hold the Senate l ABCNL

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.