CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Baseball lockout jeopardizes spring training” – below is their description.
CNBC’s Shep Smith reports on the possibility the Major League Baseball player lockout will run into spring training, which is supposed to start in the next few weeks. The two sides have yet to agree on a collective bargaining agreement.CNBC Television YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.