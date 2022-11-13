This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Banksy unveils mural: Artwork appears on shelled house near Kyiv” – below is their description.
UK-based street artist Banksy has unveiled a new mural in a town near Kyiv.
Borodyanka was one of the places hardest hit by Russia’s bombardment at the start of the invasion.
Al Jazeera’s @Jonah Hull reports from Borodyanka, Ukraine.
Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel
