Banksy unveils mural: Artwork appears on shelled house near Kyiv

Banksy unveils mural: artwork appears on shelled house near kyiv

UK-based street artist Banksy has unveiled a new mural in a town near Kyiv.

Borodyanka was one of the places hardest hit by Russia’s bombardment at the start of the invasion.

Al Jazeera’s @Jonah Hull reports from Borodyanka, Ukraine.

In This Story: Banksy

Banksy is an anonymous England-based street artist, political activist, and film director, active since the 1990s. His satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique.

In This Story: Hull

Hull, or Kingston upon Hull, is a port city in East Yorkshire, England. Where the River Hull meets the Humber Estuary, The Deep aquarium is a futuristic building with an underwater viewing tunnel and hands-on displays. In the old town’s Museums Quarter, the Streetlife Museum focuses on modes of transport. Wilberforce House, birthplace of William Wilberforce, documents the abolition of the slave trade.

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

