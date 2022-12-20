CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Bankman-Fried expected back in a Bahamian court Tuesday to surrender himself to U.S. feds” – below is their description.
CNBC’s MacKenzie Sigalos has the latest on the Sam Bankman-Fried criminal trial and his conflicted legal defense team.
CNBC Television YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - CNBC Television
CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.
As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.