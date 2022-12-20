Bank of Japan initiates updated yield curve control policy

by
Bank of japan initiates updated yield curve control policy

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled "Bank of Japan initiates updated yield curve control policy"

CNBC’s Steve Liesman joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to share the latest news of monetary policy changes out of the Bank of Japan, moving to maintain yield curve control by lifting its cap on 10-year yields from 50-basis points to 25.

