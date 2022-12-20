‘Avoid risky activities during NHS strikes’, Health Minister warns public

by
'avoid risky activities during nhs strikes', health minister warns public

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “‘Avoid risky activities during NHS strikes’, Health Minister warns public” – below is their description.

‘Avoid risky activities during NHS strikes’, Health Minister Will Quince warns the public.

Nursing staff attend a picket line at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital as the second round of RCN strikes take place. Interview with Victoria Busk, trainee nursing associate.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

Recent from The Telegraph:

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Category: Agriculture, News

Rishi Sunak: Britain’s problems won’t all go away next year

Category: Agriculture, News

In This Story: NHS

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is the second largest single-payer healthcare system in the world after the Brazilian Sistema Único de Saúde.

The NHS was founded on 5th July 1948. Current annual budget: £134 billion (2019).

3 Recent Items: NHS

‘People aren’t safe’ in hospitals due to the pressures on NHS staff, says Dr Anita Raja

Category: News

‘There’s a stigma in the NHS about mental heath’ | NHS nurse Naomi Berry

Category: News

Health minister: Strikes ‘hugely unhelpful’ as NHS already under pressure

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.