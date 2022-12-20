The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “‘Avoid risky activities during NHS strikes’, Health Minister warns public” – below is their description.

‘Avoid risky activities during NHS strikes’, Health Minister Will Quince warns the public.

Nursing staff attend a picket line at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital as the second round of RCN strikes take place. Interview with Victoria Busk, trainee nursing associate.

