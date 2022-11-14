GBNews published this video item, entitled “Average asking price for homes falling by over £4,000 | Property Expert Russell Quirk” – below is their description.

‘Will we see some waves in the property market around uncertainty and sentiment issues? Yes. Will we see big price falls and armageddon in the property market in 2023? Absolutely not.’ Property Expert Russell Quirk on the average asking price for homes falling by over £4,000. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.