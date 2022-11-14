Autumn Statement: Jeremy Hunt warns everyone will have to pay more taxes | Leon Emirali reacts

by
GBNews published this video item, entitled “Autumn Statement: Jeremy Hunt warns everyone will have to pay more taxes | Leon Emirali reacts” – below is their description.

‘It might be a case of expectation management, so when Thursday does come around it’s not as bad as we anticipated.’

Former Aide to Chief Secretary to the Treasury Leon Emirali on what to expect from the Autumn Statement as Jeremy Hunt warns everyone will have to pay more taxes.

Jeremy Richard Streynsham Hunt is a British politician serving as chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee since 2020. He previously served in the Cabinet as Culture Secretary from 2010 to 2012, Health Secretary from 2012 to 2018, and Foreign Secretary from 2018 to 2019.

