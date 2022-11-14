GBNews published this video item, entitled “Autumn Statement: Jeremy Hunt warns everyone will have to pay more taxes | Leon Emirali reacts” – below is their description.

‘It might be a case of expectation management, so when Thursday does come around it’s not as bad as we anticipated.’ Former Aide to Chief Secretary to the Treasury Leon Emirali on what to expect from the Autumn Statement as Jeremy Hunt warns everyone will have to pay more taxes. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.