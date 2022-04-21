ABC News published this video item, entitled “Authorities point to surveillance footage in murder of NYC mother l WNT” – below is their description.

Authorities said that video showed a person dragging a duffle bag down the street early on Saturday morning and police think the body of Orsolya Gaal was inside.

